Video shows crash involving Albuquerque police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While on his way to a crash, an Albuquerque police officer got into a crash. KRQE News 13 has obtained video of the wreck, and how the officer may have violated department policies.

It was a chaotic scene in September when a rookie Albuquerque police officer and another driver collided at the intersection of Golf Course and Paseo del Norte.

“Try and relax a little bit, okay? We’re getting an ambulance for him,” the officer said to a man in the vehicle he collided with.

Officer Chase Jewell was responding to a crash on Coors when he got into the accident. Now, video surveillance sheds more light on what might have happened.

The officer can be seen in his unit, heading north, with his sirens blaring and lights flashing. As he enters the intersection, it looks like a white SUV that had a green light stopped; but as the officer kept going, a silver SUV heading west then collided with the police cruiser.

Officer Jewell tried to explain to the other officers what happened.

“I was just clearing lane by lane, and I guess this guy just didn’t see me,” said Officer Jewell.

Witnesses told police that westbound traffic had a green light.

The man in the silver SUV that collided with the officer was taken off in an ambulance and told officers his account of the crash.

“All of a sudden, I crested the hill and I saw the police officer coming, and I tried to get out of the way, but I didn’t get out of the way fast enough I guess,” the man said.

Albuquerque Police Department policy says when officers are responding to a call, they must use their lights and sirens and drive with regard to the safety of people on the road.

The city’s risk management department says the other driver has 90 days to file a claim for the crash, but they say he has yet to do so.

A spokesperson for APD said police determined the crash was not preventable on the officer’s part.