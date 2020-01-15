Video shows car burglars raid Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood is frustrated after crooks were caught on camera going through their cars.

“They hit mine, they hit that guy’s truck and the further ones that they went down the street. They almost hit a majority of the neighborhood,” a neighbor said.

It happened early Sunday morning near Rio Grande and Indian School. Ring security cameras show the car pulling up. At least two suspects are then seen going from car to car.

Alicia Fajardo says the thieves made off with a gym bag, purse and $20.

“It’s heartbreaking. I’m a teacher. I work hard for my money and you just have people that want to take that away,” she said.

Fajardo says someone’s window was also shattered during the crime spree.