Video shows ART bus breaking the law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A near collision with an ART bus caught on camera and it’s clear it’s the bus driver who broke the law.

There have been a lot of crashes and close calls up and down the ART corridor but they’ve been caused by drivers getting in the way of the bus. This time it was the bus driver’s fault.

On February 1, a driver spotted a bus turning onto Central from Unser, the bus isn’t even at the crosswalk yet when the lights change but the bus driver goes for it anyway.

“The light will turn red and I’ve noticed people like sometimes two or three seconds after your lights turned green usually it’s not the buses usually it’s the other cars,” says Jordan Gately.

The controversial bus system has been up and running for more than two months now, “It’s convenient it’s fast, it’s easy,” says Khalil Ekulona.

There have been more than a dozen crashes in that time. All of them caused by drivers illegally crossing the art lanes or making illegal left turns in front of the buses

“I think it’s on drivers to learn the rules and regulations but it’s in the city and transportation system to make sure people know,” Ekulona says. This time around its clear who’s breaking the rules.

“I think it’s a driver thing. Yeah you may feel a bit more empowered or bolder having a multi-ton huge vehicle,” Ekulona says.

KRQE News 13 reached out to ABQRide about the video and to find out if any ART drivers have gotten in trouble for running red lights or speeding along the route. We were told we would get a statement but still have not received one.

APD has been ticketing drivers who cross the ART lanes or make illegal turns through them. Those tickets cost $80.