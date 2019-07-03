Video shows arrest of city employee suspected of DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He made sure police knew he was a city employee. That was after officers pulled him over for driving with no headlights.

The Albuquerque Police Department says that’s because Brandon Padilla was behind the wheel, drunk.

Padilla insisted he had nothing to drink that night. He asked the officers a handful of times to let him go home because he was exhausted and that he should only be given a ticket.

Padilla: “Sorry, I was literally coming to pick up talking points.”

Officer: “To pick up what?”

Padilla: “Talking points, for work, tomorrow.”

Padilla: “I work for the city so we’ve got a big press event tomorrow.”

He tried and tried.

Padilla: “I’m not sure, do you follow the news?”

Officer: “A little bit, I suppose.”

Padilla: “We have a big announcement with the city tomorrow.”

He tried again to let officers know what he does for a living, working in City Hall.

Padilla: “I literally came to the officer, literally to pick up my talking points because I left them.”

Last month, police say Brandon Padilla was driving with no headlights in downtown Albuquerque, so they pulled him over outside the Hyatt Hotel.

Padilla: “I got this electrical problem with this Jeep.”

Officer: “Brandon, I smell a little bit of alcohol, man. Did you have any alcohol tonight?”

The officer gets the 24-year-old out of his Jeep to perform sobriety tests. Padilla warns the officer he has balancing issues and that he’s been working long hours. KRQE News 13 has learned Padilla was a media assistant at the mayor’s office.

Padilla: “Man, I’m exhausted. Can I please go home?”

Officer: “At this point, no.”

Padilla told officers he was picking up something from work after hanging out with friends.

Padilla: “Like, A) Not drinking… I have a city job. So like, that’s not going to happen.”

Officers tried asking Padilla to count from 47 to 32, then to recite his alphabet from F to R.

Padilla: “Alright, I’m going to start with A though because, I mean…”

Officer: “Well, that’s not the instruction. The instruction is to start with F and end with R.”

The officer gave Padilla a few more chances before putting him in cuffs.

Padilla: “I work with the police.”

Officer: “Okay, turn around and put your hands behind your back. You’re under arrest for DWI.”

Padilla submitted his resignation the next day. Court records show this is Padilla’s first DWI charge. He blew a .08.

Two weeks before Padilla was arrested he responded to someone on Twitter objecting to the arrest of an accused drunk scooter driver. Padilla tweeted, “Someone has to be made an example of. I bet people will think twice before they hop on an e-scooter drunk again.”