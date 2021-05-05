Video shows APS bus driver speeding, driving on wrong side of road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Public Schools bus driver was caught on camera speeding and passing a car on the wrong side of the road. The person who captured the video says that wasn’t the beginning or end of their experience with the driver.

Nathanael Martinez was driving home Wednesday morning along Rio Bravo when he noticed an APS bus on his tail. After he turned onto 98th, he pulled over and confronted the driver.

“I had to stop, I got out of my truck and told her, ‘you have to slow down. You’re too close to my truck, you’re too close,'” said Martinez. “She said, ‘well you have to speed up if you don’t want to get hit from behind.'”

Martinez says that’s when things escalated and the bus driver proceeded to curse at him and flip him off. The next moments were captured on his dash camera. After getting back in his truck and turning to head home, the bus is seen speeding by on the wrong side of the road, crossing the double-yellow lines to pass Martinez, while honking.

Martinez says when he caught up, the bus was stopped at the end of his street. Once he got home, he called APS to report the incident, heard a vehicle backing up outside, looked out the window, and saw the bus outside his home.

“Fortunately, I think, I didn’t see anybody inside,” said Martinez. “Even when she came to my house, I was looking through the windows and I didn’t see any kids.”

Martinez says that area sees a lot of people going well over the 30mph speed limit, but that it’s concerning when it’s a school bus trusted to keep kids safe. While the bus is through APS, it’s unclear if the driver is with the district or an outside contractor.

Martinez says he’s also reported the incident to the Albuquerque Police Department and it’s being looked into. KRQE News 13 reached out to APS to find out more information about the incident and driver, but have not heard back.