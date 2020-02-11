Video shows APD’s use of force policy in action

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has spent years working on their use of force policy as part of their agreement with the Department of Justice. New police video shows a rare look at how they carry out that policy.

It was a typical arrest for Albuquerque Police officers, back in December, when they responded to an aggravated battery call at Coronado mall. Shortly after they arrested the woman, she claimed she was in pain.

Within minutes of her arrest, a sergeant was on scene to interview the suspect about her injuries.

As it turns out, this is part of APD’s use of force policy to make sure every single case is properly investigated. An APD spokesperson says they now conduct interviews with suspects and officers when there is a use of force claim.

As the department tries to meet DOJ requirements, last month, they added to their new policy. If there is a more severe use of force allegation, officers from the new Internal Affairs Force Division will be called to the scene to investigate.

In this case, all three officers that were on scene for this woman’s arrest were interviewed to make sure they followed protocols.

An APD spokesperson says the Internal Affairs Force Division was created, in part, to free up time for field supervisors to focus on their fieldwork.

It’s still unclear if APD cleared the officers in this case involving the arrest of the woman.