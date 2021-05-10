Video shows APD officer buy tacos for homeless man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A citizen wanted to highlight a good deed by an officer with the Albuquerque Police Department. He noticed an APD officer helping out a homeless man on Saturday and decided to pull out his camera.

He says he watched the officer interacting with the man near Central and Wyoming. He then proceeded to buy the man tacos from a nearby taco truck. In the video, the man is giving the officer an elbow bump and carrying on a conversation with him.

It is not known who the officers are but the citizen wants people to see some of the good deeds that may go unnoticed or unrecognized.