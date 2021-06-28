Video shows APD officer arrested for suspected drunk driving in police unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows an Albuquerque police officer arrested for DWI, and why he was in deep trouble. It’s not just his breathalyzer that said he was beyond drunk, but he was driving a car that belongs to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Despite numerous apologies, an off-duty Albuquerque police officer, Nicholas Laskar, struggled through his field sobriety tests last month. Laskar was pulled over on Highway 550 west of Bernalillo by a Zia police officer after another driver called to report him weaving and tailgating.

Sandoval County deputies were called in to take over after the stop. When questioned Laskar denied drinking and initially, didn’t follow their instructions. Laskar told responding officers that he was an APD officer. The unmarked Ford Fusion he was driving was owned by APD.

Laskar told officers he specializes in forensics and ballistics for the department. After struggling to walk a straight line and keep his balance during the field sobriety tests, he was arrested and taken to the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office, where he took a breathalyzer test and blew a .20, more than double the legal limit.

APD says Laskar retired as Internal Affairs was looking into his arrest. A trial date has not been set for the DWI.