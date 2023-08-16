ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A video has been released, and it shows an officer being nearly run over by a woman police claimed was trying to escape in a stolen car.

For one Albuquerque police officer, a call about a stolen car turned into a dangerous situation.

In April, Albuquerque Police Department responded to a call about a stolen vehicle parked off Carlisle near Montgomery.

Officers tried putting stop sticks out, but that didn’t stop the driver, who they identified as Reyhannah Marquez.

Things take a turn for the worse as Marquez allegedly swerves, nearly hitting an officer, before crashing into another car.

Police are seen banging on the windows and, eventually, arresting the woman they said is Marquez, who tries to explain herself. However, the police don’t buy it, and they search the vehicle.

They claimed they found find pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

Marquez was charged with assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, being in a stolen car, and having drug paraphernalia.