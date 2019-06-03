Video shows Albuquerque man exposing himself to kids, trying to lure them into backyard Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A man was busted for flashing kids in an Albuquerque backyard by the children he was exposing himself to.

Police say 54-year-old Kenneth Pierce was arrested for six counts of indecent exposure for flashing young kids and trying to lure them into his backyard in southeast Albuquerque Saturday morning. "I was about to dive into the water when I see the man and he's telling us 'hi' and then he's telling us to like go over there with him," a 10-year-old girl who witnessed it told us.

The four kids, ages eight to 11, tried to tell their parents what he was doing. "When we called my dad, he would go like inside so my dad wouldn't see him. But, my dad decided to just watch him through his window, like from his bathroom, and then he told my brother to record him so he could show the police," she said.

So the kids took their parents' cell phone and put it up to the fence.

Sure enough, Pierce pulls down his pants, sticks out his tongue and motions towards his private parts and chest. "When they told me he was showing his private parts I was like I can't believe it," said the kids' father, Jorge Parra.

The 10-year-old claims pierce has done this before. "I didn't know I was living with a monster next to me and the things he was doing to my kids," said Parra.

Parra says his family moved here two months ago from the Westside. He wishes he did more research, first. "There's a school a couple blocks from here, there's a lot of kids that play with my kids and they were at risk with this guy living in here," he said.

There's also a park and community center less than a mile away.

Court records show that in 2005, Pierce was charged with two counts of child rape, but it was dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Then in 2006, he was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent exposure. Pierce pled no contest to one of the charges. The other two were dismissed.

Needless to say, the Parras are now looking to move. "I'm just glad he's behind bars and I hope he never goes out of jail because I feel bad for kids that have to see him," said the girl.

This time around, he's charged with six counts of indecent exposure.

Court records show Pierce also has a history of failing to register as a sex offender and trespassing.