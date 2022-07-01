ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A semi-truck burst into flames on the I-40 off-ramp at Atrisco Vista earlier Friday. Sky News was there to capture the scene.
Story continues below
- Trending: City of Albuquerque removes speed camera after thieves strike
- New Mexico: Are there earthquakes in New Mexico?
- Crime: APD: Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide
- Albuquerque: City to Albuquerque: stop setting garbage trucks on fire
Details are limited but video shows the truck was completely destroyed. Smoke coming out of the trailer was also seen by Sky News. It is not yet known what caused the fire, or if the driver was hurt.