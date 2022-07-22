ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an ugly crash that sent an Albuquerque Police Department officer from the DWI unit to the hospital. APD says he was hit by a speeder and a red light runner who’d been drinking.

At the scene of the crash shortly after the bars closed on a Thursday night in June 28-year-old Vaughn Stands admitted to drinking but claimed he thought he only hit a curb. APD officer Josh Montano of the DWI unit was headed home when investigators say Stands blew through a red light in his pickup truck at the intersection of Irving and Eagle Ranch.

He said he was arguing with a woman in the passenger seat and that she grabbed the wheel. The woman with him told the police a different story and that she told him to slow down.

Stand’s blood was drawn but his blood alcohol level was not made public. KRQE News 13 did learn that a grand jury charged him with great bodily harm by reckless driving. Prosecutors tried to keep him behind bars until trial and said that he was a danger to the public. Judge Bruce Fox released him, under the conditions that he takes drug and alcohol tests and to not break any traffic laws.

As for Officer Josh Montano, he broke a leg and wrist. The married father of two will be on desk duty for a while until he’s recovered enough to get back to work.