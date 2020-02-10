VIDEO: Rio Rancho woman arrested for hitting woman with car

Closings & Delays
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the height of the holiday season when Albuquerque Police say a Rio Rancho woman hit a shopper with her car at the Coronado Mall. Now, new video shows the moment officers caught up with the woman.

Police say Lena Dodrill made up a different story than what they heard from the victims and witnesses. This happened back in December. APD was called to the mall’s parking lot where a woman claimed Dodrill intentionally hit her with her Jeep, three times.

The victim then said Dodrill got out of the car and hit her and her mother with her first. However, Dodrill told police a different version of the incident.

Dodrill: The mom and the daughter decided to keep punching me with their fists.
Officer: What led up to that?
Dodrill: I was trying to park and the girl was like, you’re a f****** b****. Get out of here!

Officers didn’t buy it and arrested Dodrill. According to the criminal complaint, police say she swung at the officers right before they cuffed her. She’s been charged with assault on a peace officer and aggravated battery.

She’s since been released from jail while her case is still pending. Online court records show she has no prior criminal history here in New Mexico.

Dodrill is scheduled to appear in court this week for a plea hearing.

