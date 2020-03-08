VIDEO: Rio Rancho Police confront suspects about stealing from a neighbor’s house

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a story KRQE News 13 first brought you last month when a Rio Rancho couple suspected the people who burglarized their home, were their own neighbors. Now, new police video shows the moments officers confronted the suspects.

When Rio Rancho Police officers approached all three suspects, none of them had any idea there had been a burglary. At least, that’s what they told police.

Last month, the couple told police a lot of their things were stolen from their home near Unser and Southern. Police quickly noticed footprints in the couple’s backyard that led to their neighbor’s house.

That’s where officers say they found a number of the missing items like boots that matched the footprints in the couple’s backyard, and a duffle bag found in the bathtub. That bag was filled with electronics that also belonged to the couple.

When officers tried asking one of the suspects about it, he didn’t have much to say. Police have charged Taylor Brown, Alondra Lerma, and Alexis Orozco-Hernandez in connection with the burglary.

The couple says they have recovered some of their stolen belongings.