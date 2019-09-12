Video reveals moments before APD officer shoved suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released lapel video shows the seconds before an Albuquerque cop pushed a suspect headfirst into a wall. It was a move that cost him his job, and his last words to his fellow officers before the shove were ominous.

“I got this. I’m good. I’m good,” John Hill said.

While those officers were smiling, a security camera in the holding cell caught Officer John Hill shoving a suspect headfirst into a wall. The slam could be heard out in the hallway.

That was back in February. Hill was fired and charged with battery this summer. The Albuquerque Police Department says it found out about this because another officer came forward.

They say Hill lied and claimed the suspect, who had been cursing at officers, was resisting. The surveillance video did him in though.

Hill did not have his camera on, but in the security video, another officer is can be seen in the room. KRQE News 13 asked if that officer had his camera on and if he’s the one who came forward, and if not, whether he has been disciplined, but did not get a response.