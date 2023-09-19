ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man seemingly fell asleep in the drive-thru of an Albuquerque fast-food restaurant. However, it is not because he was tired that Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officers suspected he was drunk.

This is not the first time the suspect has been suspected of drinking and driving.

In July, APD was called to the Whataburger on Candelaria and Eubank for someone asleep in the drive-thru line.

A Whataburger staff member explained the man was slurring his words when ordering and eventually fell asleep behind the wheel. As the member walked out to check, she said she saw empty bottles of alcohol, and she eventually took out the car keys.

A video shows a man identified as Alfredo Alvidrez slurring his words and having trouble keeping his balance when talking with APD, eventually taking down an APD officer who tried to help him stand.

APD repeatedly tried to wake him up with no success, and one of the officers opened the driver’s door.

Officers, after several attempts to get him out of the car, let him know why he was being detained, explaining it was for suspicion of DWI. Alvidrez didn’t comprehend that reasoning.

This is the fifth time Alvidrez has been arrested for DWI, and he’s had three convictions.

Officers found more than eight bottles of bourbon, with four of them empty as well as others that had been open and partially consumed.

The State went for pretrial detention, and it was denied. Alvidrez is currently out on an ankle monitor.