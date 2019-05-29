Video provides inside-look at Thunderbirds show over Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New video is giving people an inside look at a legendary, high-flying show.
This is the view from the cockpit of a Thunderbird plane as it flew over Albuquerque a few weeks ago.
The Thunderbird's lead solo pilot, Matt Kimmel, says this is him "splitting the diamond" where he separates from the iconic Air Force Team and flies in a different direction.
The Thunderbirds recently brought their F-16 Fighter Falcon Jets to the Metro for Kirtland's Air and Space and Fiesta.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
