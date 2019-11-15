Video: Porch pirates strike westside Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holiday shopping season is just getting underway, but the porch pirates are already at it.

“She parks in the middle of the street and runs up and grabs the packages from behind here,” Shaun Lukesh said.

Lukesh caught the woman on home surveillance video, following a UPS truck through his neighborhood near Coors and Western Trail. The cameras caught her from multiple angles, getting a clear view of her face.

Lukesh finds it hard to believe she did not see all that surveillance equipment.

“It’s the first thing you notice when you get close to the house is all the cameras, and she didn’t care, she just ran right up on it,” he said.

As for the haul, Lukesh says the woman got away with a few Christmas toys and a can of fish food.