ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting a new look into a raid at a home near Old Town where tipsters claimed a tiger cub was being smuggled. Police and federal agents did not find the tiger, but they found plenty of guns and a gator.

This is a new video coming from the August 2022 raid of an Albuquerque home after tips of a tiger cub being inside.

The footage showed a home near Old Town in Albuquerque, surrounded by multiple departments, all searching for one thing.

Officer: “No tiger. I’m sad.”

Officer: “I know.”

The raid from August of 2022 did not lead to a tiger cub, but they didn’t leave empty-handed.

Officer: “Hey, he got an alligator. You weren’t lying. What’s up buddy?”

Along with an alligator, officers found 40 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of heroin in the attic, and at least 12 guns with loads of ammunition.

Officer: “We have money counters, lots of paraphernalia, four dogs, an alligator.”

Officer: “They’ve got all kinds of surveillance but might not be that abnormal. He’s selling pits for 3,000 a piece, so he’s got full paper dogs that are worth a lot of money.”

Law enforcement took those images for their investigation and to protect the agencies involved.

Officer: “There were some places in that house that smelled like a zoo.”

The homeowner, Carlos Giddings, claimed he only had the alligator for a few days.

Officer: “No tiger?”

Officer: “He said he didn’t have a tiger, but he does got an alligator.”

Officer: “Sweet.”

Giddings was arrested two weeks after this raid for charges including drug trafficking with intent to distribute. He was later released by a judge until trial.

Authorities asked the homeowner if he knows David Mendoza-Enriquez, the same man who was the main focus in an exotic animal smuggling operation five months later when police found a tiger cub in a trailer home near Zuni and Louisiana.

The tiger cub, now named Duke, is at a sanctuary in Colorado. We checked this morning and there are still no charges involving animal smuggling for either Mendoza-Enriquez or Giddings.

According to a search warrant, Mendoza-Enriquez bought the tigers for $25,000 each in Mexico and smuggled them in for buyers around the country.