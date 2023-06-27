ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released video from Sunday’s shooting at Century Rio near I-25 and Jefferson. The newly released video shows the police encounter with the suspected shooter 19-year-old Enrique Padilla, when they still thought he was a victim.

In the video, Padilla told police, “I’ve been shot.” When officers ask where got shot and who did it, Padilla answers that he doesn’t know.

Padilla was later taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital. His story fell apart as witnesses came forward. Monday, he was charged with murder.

Police claimed Padilla shot and killed 52-year-old Michael Tenorio inside the theater after an argument over reserved seats. Police alleged Padilla and his girlfriend confronted Tenorio and his wife who were sitting in seats that were reserved by Padilla.

Staff at the theater tried to help resolve the dispute, but the two couples continued to argue. Padilla is then accused of throwing a popcorn bucket at the older couple.

Police stated the two men stood up, and Tenorio pushed Padilla back toward a wall. Several shots were fired, striking Tenorio. According to Tenorio’s wife, she said she saw a green laser coming from Padilla prior to the shots being fired. She also said she believed the laser came from a handgun.

According to police, witnesses said Padilla fled the area on foot following the shooting. They also said his girlfriends got in a physical fight with Tenorio’s wife before she also ran from the scene.

An off-duty officer who was at the theater during the shooting performed CPR on Tenorio. However, the 52-year-old died on the scene. APD is asking anyone with information or video from Sunday night’s shooting to upload it on their evidence portal.