Video: Police interview parents of 1-year-old found buried in a backyard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In new police video, the parents of a 1-year-old admitted to leaving her in a bathtub unsupervised for several minutes.

For the first time, people are hearing the parents of Anastazia Zuber tell police what happened the night their daughter died, and how she was found buried in an Albuquerque yard.

“It was empty. There was, empty. There was no water in that tub at all,” said Monique Romero, Anastazia’s mother, in lapel video recorded on January 4. Still, police initially believed Anastazia drowned in the bathtub a few weeks before, around December 17.

“Cause I know right now this sh** looks bad on her and I,” said David Zuber, Anastazia’s father, that same day. Much of the couple’s story of what happened that night is mixed in with long rants about their sex life and maintaining their innocence.

“A man who’s trying to touch her, make love to his woman,” said Zuber.

“We’re not bad parents,” said Romero.

Zuber also appears to draw a map of where he buried his daughter and tells detectives details only the person who buried her would know.

“The fact is, I buried her,” said Zuber. “She’s going to be in a trash bag,” said Zuber.

The couple described the night Anastazia died as a fairly routine night. Both Romero and Zuber said they did leave the 1-year-old and her 2-year-old sister unsupervised in the tub after Zuber had pulled the plug and it started draining.

Romero said she was on her phone. “I’m job searching, hunting on my phone, updating resumes, trying to get another job,” said Romero.

While Zuber said, he was trying to seduce Romero. However, he said the couple did not have sex while their daughters were in the tub.

Romero says a few minutes later, though Zuber says it was at least 10, she walked back n to find Anastazia face down and blue.

“I said, DJ help me, help me, help me!,” said Romero.

“I tried to give her CPR. Yes, sir, and I did for probably 30-40 minutes,” said Zuber, but Anastazia was gone.

“She was like jello,” said Romero. She says they didn’t call 911 because they couldn’t find her phone and suddenly, she says, hours had gone by.

“Oh yeah, let’s just call APD now and be like, ‘Hey, two hours ago…’ and I finally went to the gas station after I not being able to find my phone and my, my child is gone,” said Romero.

Not wanting to get into trouble or lose their other children, Romero says the couple hid at motels across Albuquerque until APD tracked them down.

“This is not what I wanted. I don’t want to go to jail. I’m going to lose my baby,” said Romero.

“I’m just so scared and I don’t want child abuse against me,” said Zuber.

An OMI report was unable to determine the exact cause of Anastazia’s death. The report also showed she had meth in her system.

Zuber and Romero pleaded not guilty and are set to go to trial in August.