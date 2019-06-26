Video: Police confront man causing trouble at Albuquerque Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s been a nuisance for months at a local Walmart, even getting banned from the premises. But that didn’t keep him from coming back and causing a scary commotion in the busy store.

Officer: “Walmart security just wanted him off the property.”

In April, Albuquerque police were called to the Walmart at Coors and I-40 to try and get the man out of the parking lot.

“I don’t f****** have to go with no one,” Salas said.

Security told officers Jacob Salas has a history of causing trouble at the store.

Security: “He’s very confrontational, he’s not mentally stable. He’s threatened to stab me three or four times.”

The guard said he was worried.

“He came up to the truck, started shaking the truck and reaching in and screaming and yelling.”

When cops arrived, they tried to get him to leave.

Salas: “I will f****** serve you, mother f*****.”

After about 15 minutes of negotiating, Salas took off running back into the store. Surveillance video shows five officers chasing him through Walmart as customers looked on.

He knocked out a display and was tackled in the Easter aisle, but he wasn’t going down without a fight. Police say he tried to take one of their guns.

Salas: “Let go of me.”

Officer: “His hand’s over my gun.”

He continued to struggle with officers.

Officer: “Let go of my hand. Let go. Let go of my hand.”

They finally cuffed him and took him outside, and another officer noticed Salas tried grabbing his belt.

Officer: “He broke your mace.”

Salas had just a few last words for officers.

Salas: “I’m mother f****** Jesus Christ.”

Court records show Salas had been charged at least a dozen times since 2016 for everything from attacking police to trespassing, shoplifting and aggravated assault. He’s currently in MDC custody.