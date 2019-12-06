Video: Police catch homeless man burning fire near the bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The danger is obvious, but the city just can’t seem to keep the homeless from camping out in the bosque. Now, police video shows one of those homeless camps, and the campfire burning will put a scare into anyone who lives in that area.

Officers knew exactly where they were going in the dark along the Bosque near I-40. A campfire glowing in the brush guided them as they responded back in late October.

Officer: “Hey, it’s Sgt. Martin again. So why didn’t you take off?”

The sergeant had been to the same spot the night before and asked the man to leave.

Officer: “I mean, it’s been 24 hours and you also told me that you only had a little stove fire. That’s quite more significant than a little stove fire.”

Lawrence Gallegos had set up camp. The 28-year-old had a tent, a shopping car full of stuff, and a fire to keep warm.

Officer: “Right now, you’re looking at two citations. You lied to me about who you are, so it’s going to be a little bit more.”

Gallegos was cited for camping in open space, and for starting a fire where he shouldn’t.

Officer: “So here’s the deal … for tonight, we are going to issue these citations since I gave you the warning last night. The other thing that you’ll have to do is put the fire out.”

Gallegos is no stranger to police. He’s been arrested numerous times for breaking into homes and car theft. Now, he’s essentially camping out by people’s backyards.

Gallegos: “Is there anywhere that’s actually legal to camp out somewhere?”

The officers tried explaining why he can’t be there or start fires.

Officer: “People are afraid that their houses are going to burn down.”

In the end though, they let him be. No one came to clean up the mess or to take him to a shelter.

Officer: “I’m not going to force you to pick up and move out in the dark with all of this, but I am going to come back again tomorrow night.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city to ask if there’s a policy about leaving people camping out in the bosque after they’ve been cited, but have not heard back.