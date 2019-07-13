Video: Police arrest motorcyclist accused of nearly hitting pedestrians

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police said James Turberville drove his motorcycle down Central while ignoring police barricades and nearly taking out a handful of pedestrians, along with a police sergeant on a busy Saturday night.

Before Turberville, 27, ended up in handcuffs three weeks ago, officers scoured the downtown area looking for him.

According to a criminal complaint, Turberville drove through a busy downtown crowd and right through police barricades. The officer wrote, “at a high rate of speed … (Turberville) fled southbound on a sidewalk, with the motorcycle, directly at a bystander.” Police said this was seconds after he came close to hitting a group of pedestrians and a police sergeant.

Officers finally found his motorcycle parked outside a house near Fourth St. and Iron Ave. but there was no sign of Turberville. After locating the motorcycle, officers continued to search behind cars and in backyards.

Just as his motorcycle was about to be towed, the 27-year-old walked up to officers where he was immediately handcuffed and placed in the back of a police SUV.

He insisted he was never on Central. In fact, he told the officer he hadn’t been on his motorcycle since about 7 p.m., despite the sergeant, who he almost hit, making a positive ID after Turberville had been detained.

“I swear I’ve been drinking at my friend’s house,” he said. But police never bought it.

“I don’t understand though,” Turberville said. “I dropped the bike off at 7:00, right here, and I went and walked over to my friend’s house. We went drinking downtown.”

Turberville was charged with aggravated fleeing, reckless driving and a handful of lesser charges.