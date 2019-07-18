Video: Police arrest man accused of waving hatchet outside Kelly’s Brew Pub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s known to create a scene in public, but he went too far outside a popular Albuquerque restaurant, waving a hatchet at customers on the patio.

Roger Schafer’s had a string of run-ins with the law. Although he put people through a bit of a scare, he got out of jail in just days.

In early May outside Kelley’s Brew Pub on Central, Albuquerque police responded to a call for a man threatening people at the restaurant with a hatchet. Police were unsure what they were walking into on that Sunday.

Officer: “On the ground now! Get on the ground! Get on the ground!”

The man with the hatchet, 57-year-old Roger Schafer, would not comply.

Officer: “Turn around. Turn around.”

After staggering him with a shot from a bean bag gun, officers found his blue hatchet.

Schafer: “I didn’t do s*** to the axe. I was cutting wood.”

Witnesses had a different story to tell, and guests were definitely shaken up by it.

Witness: “Right as he was leaving, he walked by, waved his axe at us.”

Schafer was arrested, charged with assaulting a peace officer, concealing identity and disorderly conduct.

Witness: “I mean, it is what it is, he’s got some problems, but at the same time I understand you can’t be banging an axe on a fence.”

It’s not his first run-in with the law. In 2016, police charged him for firing off shots from a BB gun at a building near I-25 and Comanche. That case was dismissed because witnesses, and either a prosecutor or an officer didn’t show up to trial.

In the hatchet case, Schafer was allowed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct, the other charges were dropped. He was sentenced to two days in jail.

The District Attorney’s office says this case wasn’t referred to them because the charges were misdemeanors. Therefore, it became an officer prosecution case.

The DA’s office says Schafer does have one felony on his record for aggravated battery in 2001. He was also caught with cocaine at a homeless camp in 2017,