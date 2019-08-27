Video: Police arrest Albuquerque firefighter outside ex-girlfriend’s house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police lapel video shows what an Albuquerque firefighter did moments before he was arrested outside his ex-girlfriend’s house nearly three weeks ago.

The Albuquerque police officer who responded to the call only got two words in before Randy Crews jumped out from his truck and charged at him.

“Good evening,” Officer Judson said.

“Excuse me,” Crews said. “Who in the f**k are you?”

“My name’s officer…,” Officer Judson said.

“Should I pull my gun out?” Crews said.

It happened Aug. 4 when Albuquerque police were dispatched to the 8000 block of Bellehaven on a “disturbance call.” After the brief scuffle, the officer immediately got Crews to the ground and in handcuffs. The officer then tried explaining to Crews why they were there.

“I’ve had two calls tonight of a guy, in this truck, in this front yard pulling out lights, throwing rocks around, moving trash cans,” Officer Judson said.

APD said Crews matched the description, but the 48-year-old told officers he’s a firefighter with AFR and he’s never been in trouble.

“Dude, I’m in f***ing sandals. I’m sitting here. I haven’t done s***,” Crews said.

But when his ex-girlfriend pulled into the driveway, she had a different story for police.

“Yes. He’s my ex, over a year ago, and he’s been calling me all night and he’s been threatening me and I haven’t been able to come home,” she said.

As police continued to ask Crews what he was doing there, they say officers could smell booze. Crews finally admitted to having a few beers earlier in the night, and during sobriety tests, Crews had a tough time following directions.

Once he realized he was going to jail, he asked for a favor from a police sergeant.

“Can you call my chief?” Crews asked.

Police said Crews blew twice the legal limit. He’s currently on administrative leave.

Related Coverage: