ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was December 6 when Albuquerque Police officers were dispatched to the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) on Indian School. They were called there for a report: one youth in CYFD custody accused another of a sexual crime.

In the lapel video, you can see officers walking the CYFD hallways and passing offices where, reportedly, children in the system have been known to sleep between desks and chairs.

According to a police report, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both in CYFD’s care, were playing together that night. The report said one of them was complaining of stomach pains, so an employee took both of them to the restroom. Documents said the staff member found them inside a stall with their pants down. Later, the 10-year-old told employees he was penetrated with a gun. The police report never mentions whether or not a gun was found.

APD’s Crimes Against Children unit took over the case. It’s unclear if any charges have been filed.