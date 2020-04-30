VIDEO: Officers arrest woman through sunroof of stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a bizarre and tense scene. New video shows a SWAT team corraling a suspect through the sunroof of a stolen car at a gas station after she’d doused herself with lighter fluid.

Victoria Chavez: “Stop. Ow! Shoot me!”

Officer: “Stop fighting!”

Chavez: “Shoot me!”

Albuquerque Police says they finally were able to arrest Victoria Chavez following a two hour SWAT standoff. The officers put Chavez in cuffs and had to pull her through the sunroof of a stolen car to get her into custody.

This February arrest follows a call earlier in the day, reporting Chavez was at the Walgreens on Gibson and 98th Street threatening people with a knife while saying she had covered herself in lighter fluid and planned to light herself on fire.

Chavez fled that scene and officers tried to pull her over. However, Chavez tried to get away and was driving erratically before pulling into the Flying J truck stop on 98th near I-40.

APD’s SWAT team took over and the officers started moving in. Seconds before officers surround the stolen Acura, you can see Chavez take a drink out of a big gulp. Chavez keeps fighting with officers until one finally climbs onto the roof and cuffs her.

Prosecutors argued Chavez is a danger and should be held until trial. A judge agreed.

Chavez also has a history of arrests for car theft, drugs and for threatening random people with a molotov cocktail.

