ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On November 23 just after midnight, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a truck weaving in and out of laws, blowing through stop signs and hitting curbs. According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle went through another stop sign in the middle of the street and turned left before the deputy pulled it over.

This isn’t the first time Samuel Yazzie has been pulled over and he continues to not follow the deputy’s instructions. The deputy then begins to ask Yazzie how much he has had to drink.

Deputy: Have you had anything to drink tonight sir?

Yazzie: Yes

Deputy: How many have you had tonight?

Yazzie: At least about four.

In the video, Yazzie continues to not tell the deputy who he is or give him any identification.

Deputy: Now give me your driver’s license, please. I need to identify you.

Yazzie: I don’t have it.

Deputy: I saw it right there.

Yazzie: It is just an ID.

Deputy: Well let me see your ID then.

Yazzie then tries to correct how many drinks he has had.

Deputy: Samuel you said you had four beers?

Yazzie: Yeah.

Deputy: What kind of beer?

Yazzie: No actually it was like one.

Deputy: What’s that?

Yazzie: One.

Deputy: One what?

Yazzie: One beer.

Deputy: You only had one now?

Yazzie: Yeah.

Deputy: You told me four just a minute ago.

Yazzie: A mistake.

The deputy then runs Yazzie’s identification and finds that his license is suspended and has four previous DWI convictions including being sentenced in the fourth one a month before.

The deputy then encounters Yazzie not wanting to help anymore.

Deputy: Are you willing to do a field sobriety test for me to see if you are able to operate a motor vehicle safely?

Yazzie: No.

Deputy: You went through those stop signs, you were all over the road, you hit the curb.

Yazzie: Yeah.

Deputy: So you are not willing to do some field sobriety tests.

Yazzie: No. I won’t do it.

The month prior online court records show Judge Stanley Whitaker sentenced Yazzie for that fourth DWI. State law says on a fourth DWI six months in jail is mandatory. Whitaker gave Yazzie one year in MDC but put him on community custody release for the whole sentence. Fourty-three days later, Yazzie was arrested and booked for aggravated DWI.

The state filed for pretrial detention against Samuel Yazzie and it was granted. He is currently behind bars awaiting trial on the November DWI. Nothing has been filed to review the sentence in his fourth DWI.