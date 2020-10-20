Video: Naked man steals Biden/Harris sign from Albuquerque yard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This November’s election, we’ve seen vandalism against political signs and even theft, but on Albuquerque family’s sign was stolen in a manner that shocked them. This family woke up to two surprises: their political sign was stolen and secondly, a naked man took off with it.

“We were at home sleeping in our beds when this transpired,” said Albuquerque local Kathryn Stuart.

For the first time ever, Stuart and her family put up a political sign in their yard. But over the weekend, this sign went missing. Stuart and her seven-year-old son checked their Ring camera to find out what happened and well, saw too much.

“There is a gentleman who is not wearing a stitch at all, not even shoes, who strolls as bold as he pleases up our driveway, pauses for a moment, looks right into the camera, and steals our Biden/Harris sign,” said Stuart. “It doesn’t come out right away, easily so you see him jerk quite angrily in the video and walks away, holding our sign.”

And like a naked thief in the night, “Walked away full Coppertone baby-style,” said Stuart.

Stuart was shocked to see a naked man nonetheless and she has no idea who he is.

“I don’t know if this was an opportunistic crime because he very clearly had a mission when he strolled up the driveway and clearly made up his mind this was something he was going to do,” said Stuart.

Stuart adds that the incident is both funny and disturbing.

“He’s barefoot and this is the land of goat heads, as well as the Land of Enchantment, so I’m really concerned about substance abuse or mental health issues and this gentleman obviously needs some assistance in making better choices,” said Stuart. “This is the first time we’ve ever put up a political sign and we thought it was gonna get stolen so we actually bought two. I just didn’t think it would get stolen this spectacularly.”

Stuart eventually got her sign back. A neighbor who lives two blocks away found it in their yard. So now, Stuart has two signs in her law for good measure.

Stuart said she wants to file a police report for larceny, trespassing, and indecent exposure. Police said they’re looking into this and if people have any information to reach out to them.

