ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While police are still investigating whether Muhammad Syed was behind the murders of two other Muslim men, a video from two years ago seems to tie him to one of those victims, Mohammad Zahir Ahmadi. Muslim leaders say surveillance video from a local mosque in 2020 appears to show Syed slashing the tires of an SUV belonging to the Ahmadi family.

Previous Coverage:

At the time, the family member driving that car said she did not know the man in the video but mosque administrators did. “We ultimately knew who he was and issued a no trespassing, if you will, letter to him asking him not to come back and wanted her assistance in pursuing prosecution through the police and DA’s office. And at that time, she did not want to proceed,” said Ahmad Assed, President of the Islamic Center of New Mexico.

Ahmadi was shot to death in November outside the Halal market he owned with his brother on San Mateo near Constitution.