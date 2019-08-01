Mother threatens to shoot impostor salesman who refused to leave her property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man posing as a salesman gave a local mom quite the scare Wednesday when he came on her property. When he wouldn’t leave, she confronted him. She even threatened him with a gun.

“Keep walking, keep walking now. You do not enter somebody’s property,” Chelsea Starks said in her Facebook video.

Around 7:00 on Wednesday night outside Starks’ South Valley home, she found a man inside her gate. “He just tried to unlatch my gate, and I’m sitting on the porch, and I immediately tell him, ‘Stop! Who are you?'” said Starks.

She said the man wouldn’t tell her who he worked for, or show her his name. The encounter then escalated. “I told you do not enter my gate, you enter my gate and my dogs bite you and I shoot you, that’s your mistake,” she told the man.

She said he was even making strange comments to her children. “He told my kids, ‘I’ll come back girls, I’ll come back, I’ll see you later. I’ll come back for you.’ And that is when I lost it. I just lost it,” Starks said.

Her video was able to capture the names of two different businesses. Horizon Energy was on his shirt, and Solcius was on his name badge. A spokesperson for Solcius confirms he’s never worked for them, and now Stark feels he may have been scoping out her home.

“He had it pressed up with the camera facing out, and I can’t guarantee that he was taking video or picture, but he was making a panoramic view with his iPad,” she said.

Her motherly instincts kicked in, and she said she was going to do whatever it took to protect her family. “When you’re in that kind of situation, you don’t know how to handle it, and it was very scary,” Starks said.

Solcius, the company listed on the man’s name badge, says they don’t know where he got the name badge.

A spokesperson said Horizon Energy is not authorized to market their products in New Mexico, and when they found out about the incident, they cut ties with Horizon Energy completely.