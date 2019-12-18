Video: Man racks up third DWI charge after riding on rims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sometimes, suspected drunk drivers are just begging to get pulled over.

The driver, Valentino Chavez, was heading down Menaul on two rims with sparks flying. Police video shows a shredded tire dangling from the front wheel.

Chavez claims he was coming from Rio Rancho and must have hit a curb somewhere along the way. He said he just kept going because, what else was he going to do?

Chavez was arrested for his third DWI and drug possession. Police say they found anti-anxiety medication and a meth pipe in the car.