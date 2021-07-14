VIDEO: Man looks for way inside North Valley home, pees on property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Doorbell video from a North Valley home shows a man looking everywhere for an easy way inside. In the video, it appears the man is trying to find where the homeowners hide their house key. Police said leaving a spare key under the mat is one of the most common mistakes people make.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a man showed up at a home near Paseo Del Norte and Edith looking up, down and all around for what police think is a key to the house.

KRQE News 13 showed the video to the Albuquerque Police Department‘s crime prevention specialist and 41-year APD veteran, Pete Gelabert. “What I am seeing is you have an individual, a possible burglar,” Gelabert said. “He is looking at the video and looking around for a key so that tells me that this isn’t the first time he’s done this.”

The man looks right at the video doorbell and seems to grab it. “For investigative purposes, that’s a good video and a good picture of the burglar,” Gelabert said.

The man comes up empty-handed in the video, but Gelabert said leaving a key under the mat or flower pot is one of the most common mistakes people make. Of course, there are other places you could hide a key like inside a fake rock, thermometer or birdcage. However, Gelabert said that is also risky. “All the burglars have to do, like what I did, is research the internet and start looking for these items,” Gelabert said. “The chances of a burglar possibly finding these is fairly good.”

Since the man never broke in, Gelabert said the only crime here would be criminal trespassing. “What we like about videos like this is he may have gone to another house on that street and maybe even actually went in and committed a burglary,” Gelabert said. “We could use this information to connect it.”

Gelabert said the man could be in more trouble since he is caught on video urinating outside the house too. “If he is exposing himself, that’s indecent exposure,” Gelabert said. “If he is intoxicated if he’s trying to make a point… Who knows. That’s disgusting.”

Gelabert said he is sending the video out to officers in that area to be on the lookout for the man in the video. Gelabert said the best solution is keeping the key on you and making a copy for those who need access to your home. Gelabert said other common mistakes that lead to property crime are forgetting to turn on the alarm, and leaving windows and doors unlocked.