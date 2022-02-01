ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a dangerous chase through a quiet neighborhood in the middle of the night. A more than 10-minute chase ended with 31-year-old Rudy Gonzales in handcuffs.

On Dec. 29, Bernalillo County deputies spotted Gonzales driving erratically with no lights along Atrisco between Bridge and Central at around 1 in the morning. With his girlfriend in the passenger seat, they try to get him to pull over but he hits the gas.

Deputies say he drove into oncoming traffic and blew through several lights. They eventually ended up in the Sierra Ranch Neighborhood at Gibson and Delgado. He then brakes hard, causing the deputy to slam into him.

The deputy later sees his opportunity to put a stop to this, when Gonzales starts hitting curbs. However, he refuses to get out of the car, so a sergeant takes matters into his own hands.

After they get him in handcuffs, he tries to make amends, but deputies weren’t buying it. “I’m sorry guys,” Gonzales said.

“No you’re not,” an officer said. “Tim for sorry’s over.”

After his arrest, he only had one question. “Is my girl okay?”

“Everybody’s good man,” an officer responded.

Now, he’s facing a slew of charges including for causing the deputy to crash into him. Gonzales is also facing charges for the fentanyl deputies found in his car. Shortly after his arrest, he was released on probation.

This isn’t the first time he’s accused of doing something like this. Gonzales was being questioned in 2017 after hitting a mailbox. He took off, hitting a Bernalillo County deputy in the right arm, throwing him to the ground.

He then crashed into another deputy’s patrol vehicle. He pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on a peace officer. Gonzales was on probation when he picked up the latest charges.