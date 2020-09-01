VIDEO: Man intimidating witness in high-profile protest shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Daniel Carr is charged with intimidating a witness in a high profile shooting case. Now, new cell phone video shows the incident that got him arrested.

It started back in June at a protest near Old Town when police say Steven Baca shot at Scott Williams over the Juan de Onate statue. Baca was charged, but it seemed like that didn’t sit well for Carr.

Newly released cell phone video shows the moment Carr threatened a witness in the Baca case. He showed up to that person’s home a day after that witness had testified against Baca.

The witness’ significant other followed Carr as he walked away into the parking lot. News 13 is not going to show anything in this video except for Carr, so we can protect the witness.

The video was enough to issue an arrest warrant and he was taken into custody. Late last week, however, Carr was released and according to his conditions of release, he’s not allowed to go back to the witness’ home. On top of that, a judge is prohibiting him from attending any events that relate to the three percent, a militia style group.

When authorities questioned Carr about showing up to the witness’ home, he claimed he did nothing wrong by being there. There is no indication in court documents Carr and Baca know each other.

