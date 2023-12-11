ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A man dressed as the Grinch showed up at Osuna Elementary School Monday morning with a message some parents say could ruin Christmas. “Santa is fake… Jesus is real,” is the sign the man held and greeted students while dressed as the Grinch.

He set up right outside of the kindergarten entrance, upsetting parents. “Take that in front of little kids and try to destroy their wonder, destroy the magic of Christmas, it makes me it makes my blood boil,” said Hannah Dalton, a parent at Osuna Elementary School.

“It kind of made me mad, like, you have nothing better to do than get up at 7:30 a.m. in the morning and post in front of a kindergarten?” said Nancy Molina, a parent at Osuna Elementary.

The Grinch spent about 45 minutes outside the school, walking up and down the sidewalk. Last week in Texas, there was a similar stunt with a costumed Grinch set up outside a school.

In a letter to parents, the principal said she was “saddened” by the stunt.

Video also shows parents confronting the man dressed as the Grinch. Some asked him if there was a better way to spread his message than at an elementary school. In the video, the man responds “This is a great way, trust me.” He also adds that “Jesus said go into all the world including elementary and preach the gospel to every preacher.”

People in the video also ask him why. The man dished back some mean-spirited replies. “Well if you believe that then you should go do it yourself.”

Parents hope this Grinch doesn’t steal their kid’s Christmas cheer. “But you know I hope it doesn’t have a kindergartener and she’s very excited about Christmas time and Santa,” said Molina.

The school principal sent a letter to parents explaining the district and APS school police could not intervene because the protestor was on the sidewalk which is public property. Staff redirected students away from the protestor to an alternate entrance.

Below is a letter sent to Osuna Elementary School parents: