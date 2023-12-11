ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A man dressed as the Grinch showed up at Osuna Elementary School Monday morning with a message some parents say could ruin Christmas. “Santa is fake… Jesus is real,” is the sign the man held and greeted students while dressed as the Grinch.
He set up right outside of the kindergarten entrance, upsetting parents. “Take that in front of little kids and try to destroy their wonder, destroy the magic of Christmas, it makes me it makes my blood boil,” said Hannah Dalton, a parent at Osuna Elementary School.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: Lights shine bright at Bosque Farms parade
- Crime: ‘Person of interest’ sought after 1 shot at Santa Fe Allsup’s, police report
- Albuquerque: Locals push to stop gun violence after deadly high school shooting in Albuquerque
- Local: Christmas inflatable moose stolen from Farmington home
“It kind of made me mad, like, you have nothing better to do than get up at 7:30 a.m. in the morning and post in front of a kindergarten?” said Nancy Molina, a parent at Osuna Elementary.
The Grinch spent about 45 minutes outside the school, walking up and down the sidewalk. Last week in Texas, there was a similar stunt with a costumed Grinch set up outside a school.
In a letter to parents, the principal said she was “saddened” by the stunt.
Video also shows parents confronting the man dressed as the Grinch. Some asked him if there was a better way to spread his message than at an elementary school. In the video, the man responds “This is a great way, trust me.” He also adds that “Jesus said go into all the world including elementary and preach the gospel to every preacher.”
People in the video also ask him why. The man dished back some mean-spirited replies. “Well if you believe that then you should go do it yourself.”
Parents hope this Grinch doesn’t steal their kid’s Christmas cheer. “But you know I hope it doesn’t have a kindergartener and she’s very excited about Christmas time and Santa,” said Molina.
The school principal sent a letter to parents explaining the district and APS school police could not intervene because the protestor was on the sidewalk which is public property. Staff redirected students away from the protestor to an alternate entrance.
Below is a letter sent to Osuna Elementary School parents:
Dear Osuna Community,
I am writing to inform you about an unfortunate incident that played out in front of our school as students and families were arriving this morning.
An individual wearing a “Grinch” costume and carrying a sign with a religious statement paraded in front of our campus telling students and families that Santa is fake.
Law enforcement was contacted, but could not intervene because the protestor was on public property.
Members of our staff, parents, and crossing guards successfully redirected students and traffic away from the protestor to an alternative gate to access classrooms.
Albuquerque Public Schools Police arrived to ensure the protestor left. Osuna’s staff ensured all of the gates were locked and our students and staff were safe.
The protest witnessed outside our school today is part of a nationwide movement. While I respect freedom of speech and religion, I am saddened that some individuals think it’s okay to elevate their beliefs by taunting children. No public display that frightens or traumatizes our students, staff, or members of the community is acceptable.
I have reassured our students and staff that our campus is safe. You may also want to talk to your students about the importance of civility in our community and what you want them to know if they are ever in a situation like this again.
I want to thank everyone who helped restore the calm and order on our campus today. We have an amazing community and I appreciate you.
Sincerely,
Principal Myers