Video: Man dodges DWI checkpoint, says he’d been drinking

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who is no stranger to drunk driving took State Police on a chase after dodging a DWI checkpoint.

Earlier this month, State Police were holding a DWI checkpoint in McKinley County when an officer spotted a purple Honda flipping around, avoiding the checkpoint.

With his lights and sirens going, the officer tried getting the driver to stop, but a chase ensued and headed for a dirt road.

“Be advised, the vehicle is all over the road,” the officer relayed.

After a few minutes, the driver finally gave up. Inside the car was 46-year- old Shawn Yazzie.

“Now, why’d you turn your vehicle around? Hey, I asked you a question,” the officer asked Yazzie.

The officer tried numerous times to get Yazzie to explain why he avoided the checkpoint.

“Why didn’t you want to go through the roadblock?” he asked again.

“Because I turned around,” Yazzie replied.

But the third time was the charm. Yazzie came clean after the officer asked him to perform field sobriety tests.

“I can’t do it right now,” Yazzie said.

The officer than asked why.

“That’s why I turned around because I was drinking,” Yazzie said.

Yazzie kept talking, admitting to drinking right before he was stopped.

“Around what time?” the officer asked.

“Twelve o’clock,” Yazzie replied.

“You know what time it is right now?” the officer asked.

“Yeah. It’s like 12 o’clock,” Yazzie said.

According to police, Yazzie already has five DWI convictions. He’s also facing charges for fleeing an officer and reckless driving.