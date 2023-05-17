ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a long criminal history was expected to take a plea deal in his latest case Wednesday. However, that didn’t happen.

In this latest case, Steven Leewright is accused of threatening a man and his family with a knife last October.

Leewright was supposed to accept a plea deal in the case.

The deal included the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and he would have faced up to 18 months in prison. In court, Leewright withdrew himself from the plea before walking out of the hearing altogether.

Leewright will now go to trial, which is expected to take place next month.