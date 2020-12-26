VIDEO: Local couple gets engaged on Christmas

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local couple is wrapping up 2020 with something to smile about. Leonard Griego had a surprise for his girlfriend, Estella, who works as a nursing assistant at a retirement facility.

When she got home on Friday after working a 13-hour shift, her Christmas present was waiting. The whole thing was caught on video.

Estella: What is it?
Leonard: Open your present, you'll find out. Open it, all the way open.
Estella: *gasps* Shut up!
Leonard: Will you marry me?
Estella: Yes!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Christmas Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery