VIDEO: Local couple gets engaged on Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local couple is wrapping up 2020 with something to smile about. Leonard Griego had a surprise for his girlfriend, Estella, who works as a nursing assistant at a retirement facility.

When she got home on Friday after working a 13-hour shift, her Christmas present was waiting. The whole thing was caught on video.

Estella: What is it? Leonard: Open your present, you'll find out. Open it, all the way open. Estella: *gasps* Shut up! Leonard: Will you marry me? Estella: Yes!