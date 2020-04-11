Video: Homeless man punches officer serving ticket

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police Officer didn’t know what she was getting into when she tried to ticket a homeless man for blocking the sidewalk. He punched her in the face and attacked her with his shopping cart.

Evan Gomez hit an Albuquerque Police officer in the face back in January, minutes before Gomez attacked the officer on the sidewalk near Central and Wyoming. She asked him for his I.D., that’s when tensions started to rise. Gomez refused to follow the officer’s orders, the officer tried to tase Gomez but missed.

That’s when she radioed an officer emergency code asking for help, within seconds more officers are on the scene. Gomez tried to run but he was taken into custody. While he was getting booked, back at the station, back up officers were checking up on their teammate who was just grateful they showed up so quickly.

Gomez was charged with battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, having painkillers without a prescription and blocking a sidewalk. Gomez has a long record with more than a dozen arrests, mainly for drugs, assault and burglary. He’s still behind bars.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞