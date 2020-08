ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local program offering families a place to leave the cremains of their loved ones, free of charge, is back for another year. Instead of 'scatter day,' it's going to be 'scatter month.'

In light of the pandemic, Sunset Memorial Cemetery is offering more time and more space for families to take advantage of the service. Throughout the month of September, the cemetery will offer free scattering as well as free memorial engraving by appointment only.