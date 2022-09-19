ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We now have the video as Game and Fish raids an Albuquerque home looking for a tiger. On August 12 – with the help of police – Game and Fish conservation officers searched an Albuquerque home on Mountain Road near Rio Grande after getting a tip that a tiger was being held illegally as a pet.

While the video Game and Fish provided is over-digitized, plenty is still visible. They found what looked like a giant indoor pen, but the exotic animal was nowhere to be found.

Instead, detectives found drugs, guns, and a three-foot alligator. Twenty-six-year-old Carlos Giddings was arrested during the search. He told officers, “Someone just brought me him a couple [of] days ago. Like, I literally just got him.”

In Giddings’ attic detectives also found 10 pounds of cocaine, two pounds of heroin, 40 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl pills, and $40,000 in cash. Giddings was hit with drug dealing charges.

The alligator was hauled off to a wildlife facility to get checked out. Game and Fish investigators say they suspect the tiger cub is still in or near New Mexico. It’s believed to be less than a year old.