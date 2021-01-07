VIDEO: Flock of geese stops by Albuquerque elementary school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - After losing a whole season to the pandemic, Major League Baseball says it's time to "play ball" with plans for Major League and Triple-A teams -- including the Albuquerque Isotopes -- to start on-time in April. The Albuquerque Isotopes say the future of the season is still up in the air because of our current public health order, so they're going over contingency plans. However, after a canceled 2020 season, they say they're ready to get back on the field.

"We're absolutely hopeful that we're going to have a season in 2021," said John Traub, general manager of the Albuquerque Isotopes. "We're optimistic that we're going to have games and they're going to be played in Albuquerque."