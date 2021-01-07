ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The kids aren’t using it these days so geese decided they would. An Albuquerque elementary school had a flock of visitors Thursday morning. Mr. Anderson caught the geese hanging out on the grass field at Inez Elementary where kids would normally be playing.
Don’t Miss
- VIDEO: Flock of geese stops by Albuquerque elementary school
- 1-855-600-3453: NMDOH’s support number for vaccine registration
- ‘Albuquerque went from a small town to a big city’: Woman celebrates 101st birthday
- “Line jumpers” reportedly used shared code to get New Mexico COVID vaccine early
- ‘A bottle with a mission’: NM entrepreneurs fight to provide clean water in Africa
Next Read:
- Missouri woman believed to be last Civil War widow dies
- Albuquerque man accused of pointing gun at McDonald’s worker because of wrong order
- “Line jumpers” reportedly used shared code to get New Mexico COVID vaccine early
- On the llam: ‘Very chill’ llama found wandering off highway
- Seattle musician, podcaster apologizes for ‘bean dad’ story
- Fishermen rescue naked fugitive from Australian tree