Video: Father of double murder suspect talks to police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time, we’re hearing from the father of the young man accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother. New police video shows the moment he finds out the police are investigating his son for murder.

It was a chaotic morning when Albuquerque Police got to the house of Laura Hanish and her daughter, Shanta. Not too far behind were Shanta’s best friends.

Officer: Your worst fears are…

Friend 1: Oh my god! I know who did it. Is he dead too?

Police say 19-year old Jesus Cartagena killed the mother and daughter last month after Shanta had broken up with him. When officers got a moment to talk to her friends, it helped paint a better picture.

Friend 1: She hadn’t been happy for a while, so then she broke up with him. Then he basically went crazy.

Friend 2: He like wouldn’t let her leave the apartment. He would block her in pretty much, and wouldn’t let her go.

Shanta’s friends told police Cartagena became obsessive and would stalk her. As officers got a better idea of who might be behind the crime, they did a sweep of Cartagena’s apartment.

They weren’t able to find anyone at the apartment. That’s when they tracked down his father and he knew something was wrong, right away.

Father: Is Shanta okay?

Officer: I can’t comment, sorry. It is complicated right now. Father: I wish I knew where my son was. I would strangle him myself

Cartagena has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. He’s in jail right now, but he will undergo a mental evaluation before a judge decides if he’ll stay behind bars until trial.

