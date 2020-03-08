VIDEO: DWI suspect attempt at fleeing from Albuquerque Police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man suspected of driving drunk thought he could get away from Albuquerque Police. New police lapel shows the moments officers finally caught up to him.

Benjamin Olguin is no stranger to Albuquerque Police. So, when they tried to pull him over last month, the video shows him trying to run.

APD says they pulled over Olguin on I-40 near the 12th Street exit last month, after noticing he was having a hard time staying in the lanes. Video shows as officers approached his car, he took off.

Police quickly found him near Old Town. Officers demanded Olguin put his hands up, throw out his keys, and kneel down. That’s when they arrested him.

Back at the police station, Olguin admitted to officers he had a couple of shots earlier in the night but refused sobriety and breath tests. When the officer tried talking to him about why he ran, he had a hard time remembering what happened.

Olguin: I didn’t run from no one.

Officer: Yeah you did.

Olguin: Oh, I did?

Officer: Yeah.

Olguin. Oh. Okay.

If he looks familiar to you, it could be because Olguin was charged with stalking back in 2018. Police say he stalked a security guard he had become obsessed with at El Mezquite Market in southeast Albuquerque. He was never convicted for that crime.

Olguin has been released in this recent case but is now facing charges including Aggravated DWI. His criminal history includes charges for battery and driving under the influence.