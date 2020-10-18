VIDEO: County clerk reports possible voter intimidation at the polls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Clerk’s office said it reported a case of possible voter intimidation at a polling location on the first day of early voting Saturday.

Video from an anonymous tipster shows a convoy of vehicles, some donning Trump flags, honking and yelling near the site off 98th and Central.

The county clerk’s office said it received a tip about a convoy of at least 30 cars there, but did not have specifics about the drivers’ actions.

“Any time that things like that occur, in our opinion as election officials, could intimidate voters in line,” Deputy County Clerk Jaime Diaz stated.

The clerk reported this group for further investigation, Diaz said.

“The presiding judge, of course, felt that that was intimidating some voters, based on what the voters were telling her,” Diaz said. “It created a disturbance so she contacted our office and the DA’s office. And, of course, our office contacted BCSD and the DA’s office also.”

News 13 reached out to the district attorney’s office and BCSO for an update but have not heard back.

Diaz said voter intimidation is very rare in New Mexico, but that when it happens, it can be hard to control.

“As an office, we’re always concerned about the voter being intimidated, whether it’s a scene like we had today or whether it’s somebody in line whispering in their ear,” Diaz explained. “And voters need to understand it’s their vote, it’s their right and their vote is secret.”