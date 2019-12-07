VIDEO: Confusion over lanes leads to third ART bus-related crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-released video shows the latest crash between a car and an ART bus.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Central and Monroe when a driver turned left in front of the bus. The city said the driver reported being confused, thinking he was getting over into the turn lane. But just before impact, the car appears to be heading for a left or u-turn over the double-yellow line.

No one was hurt, but the bus was badly damaged and had to be towed from the scene. This was the third ART crash since the bus system started running on November 30.