Video captures holiday porch pirate in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With lots of packages arriving this season, unfortunately, there are also thieves out there swiping them. A viewer in southwest Albuquerque near 114th and DeVargas sent in video of a woman snatching packages outside his door in broad daylight. He says the packages were presents for his wife, whose birthday also happens to be on Christmas. If you know who the woman is, call police.

