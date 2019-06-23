Video captures fight involving suspect accused of hitting, killing student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man accused of hitting and killing a New Mexico teen is facing new charges following a jail fight. Back in April, police say Oscar Anchondo hit and killed Gadsden high schooler Beto Romero outside his home.

Anchondo is suspected of being high on meth at the time of the crash. While behind bars at Dona Ana County Jail, video captured Anchondo involved in a fight this last week.

It’s unclear what led up to it but he is now charged with battery. Anchondo’s other case is still pending.

